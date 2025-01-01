Menu
Aleksandr Loye
Date of Birth
26 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh 6.7
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh (2022)
6.2
Tranti-Vanti (1989)
Sneg na golovu 5.2
Sneg na golovu (2009)

Filmography

All 19 Films 6 TV Shows 13 Actor 19
Chelyuskin. Pervye
Chelyuskin. Pervye
Drama 2025, Russia
Chudo
Comedy 2025, Russia
Operaciya «Karpaty» 2
Operaciya «Karpaty» 2
Detective 2025, Russia
Trudnyj rebenok
Comedy 2025, Russia
Operaciya «Karpaty»
Operaciya «Karpaty»
War, History 2024, Russia
Holodnye berega. Vozvraschenie
Holodnye berega. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
Zveroboy
Zveroboy
Detective, Thriller, Crime 2022, Russia
SMERSH. Prodolzhenie
SMERSH. Prodolzhenie
Drama, War 2022, Russia
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh 6.7
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
Comedy, Family 2022, Russia
Smersh. Novoe
Action 2021, Russia
Oskolki khrustalnoy tufelki 5.1
Oskolki khrustalnoy tufelki
Romantic 2015, Russia
Vtoroe vosstanie Spartaka
Vtoroe vosstanie Spartaka
Drama, War 2013, Russia
Sled salamandry
Sled salamandry
Romantic, Adventure 2012, Russia
Pyat nevest
Pyat nevest
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
Sneg na golovu 5.2
Sneg na golovu
Romantic 2009, Russia
Potseluy ne dlya pressy 4
Potseluy ne dlya pressy
Drama 2008, Russia
Grozovie vorota
Grozovie vorota
Drama, War 2006, Russia
God khoroshego rebyonka
Family 1991, USSR / Germany
6.2
Tranti-Vanti
Family 1989, USSR
