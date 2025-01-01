Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Loye
Aleksandr Loye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Loye
Aleksandr Loye
Aleksandr Loye
Date of Birth
26 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.7
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
(2022)
6.2
Tranti-Vanti
(1989)
5.2
Sneg na golovu
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2015
2013
2012
2009
2008
2006
1991
1989
All
19
Films
6
TV Shows
13
Actor
19
Chelyuskin. Pervye
Drama
2025, Russia
Chudo
Comedy
2025, Russia
Operaciya «Karpaty» 2
Detective
2025, Russia
Trudnyj rebenok
Comedy
2025, Russia
Operaciya «Karpaty»
War, History
2024, Russia
Holodnye berega. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
Zveroboy
Detective, Thriller, Crime
2022, Russia
SMERSH. Prodolzhenie
Drama, War
2022, Russia
6.7
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
Comedy, Family
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Smersh. Novoe
Action
2021, Russia
5.1
Oskolki khrustalnoy tufelki
Oskolki khrustalnoy tufelki
Romantic
2015, Russia
Vtoroe vosstanie Spartaka
Drama, War
2013, Russia
Sled salamandry
Romantic, Adventure
2012, Russia
Pyat nevest
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.2
Sneg na golovu
Romantic
2009, Russia
4
Potseluy ne dlya pressy
Potseluy ne dlya pressy
Drama
2008, Russia
Grozovie vorota
Drama, War
2006, Russia
God khoroshego rebyonka
God khoroshego rebyonka
Family
1991, USSR / Germany
6.2
Tranti-Vanti
Tranti-Vanti
Family
1989, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree