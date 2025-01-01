Menu
Awards and nominations of Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
