René Clément
Persons
René Clément
Awards
Awards and nominations of René Clément
René Clément
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of René Clément
Cannes Film Festival 1954
Jury Special Prize
Winner
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1949
Best Director
Winner
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1947
Best Adventure and Crime Film
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1946
Best Director
Winner
International Jury Prize
Winner
Feature Film
Nominee
Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1961
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1956
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1952
Golden Lion
Winner
