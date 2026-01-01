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Kinoafisha Persons John Simm Awards

Awards and nominations of John Simm

John Simm
Awards and nominations of John Simm
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Nominee
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