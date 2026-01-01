Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Pavlov Aleksandr Pavlov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Pavlov

Aleksandr Pavlov

Aleksandr Pavlov

Date of Birth
5 August 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Muzhiki!.. 7.8
Muzhiki!.. (1981)
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines 7.8
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines (1987)
Crime and Punishment 7.8
Crime and Punishment (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kto ya
Kto ya
Drama 2016, Russia/Belarus
Zlaya sudba
Zlaya sudba
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Dolgi sovesti
Dolgi sovesti
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Slezy na podushke
Slezy na podushke
Romantic 2016, Russia
Kuda uhodyat dozhdi
Kuda uhodyat dozhdi
Romantic 2016, Russia/Belarus
Barbi i medved
Barbi i medved
Romantic, 2015, Russia
Petrovich 4.9
Petrovich
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Vesomoe chuvstvo
Vesomoe chuvstvo
Romantic 2013, Russia
Istochnik schastya
Istochnik schastya
Romantic 2012, Russia
Kukly
Kukly
Romantic 2012, Russia
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines 7.8
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines Chelovek s bulvara Kaputsinov
Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Western 1987, USSR
Alyy kamen 5.4
Alyy kamen Alyy kamen
Romantic 1986, USSR
Muzhiki!.. 7.8
Muzhiki!.. Muzhiki!
Romantic 1981, USSR
Air Crew 7.5
Air Crew Ekipazh
Action, Drama 1980, USSR
The Hostess of the Copper Mountain 7.4
The Hostess of the Copper Mountain The Hostess of the Copper Mountain
Animation 1975, USSR
Crime and Punishment 7.8
Crime and Punishment Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Drama 1970, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more