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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Pavlov
Aleksandr Pavlov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Pavlov
Aleksandr Pavlov
Aleksandr Pavlov
Date of Birth
5 August 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Muzhiki!..
(1981)
7.8
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines
(1987)
7.8
Crime and Punishment
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Western
Year
All
2016
2015
2013
2012
1987
1986
1981
1980
1975
1970
All
16
Films
7
TV Shows
9
Actor
16
Kto ya
Drama
2016, Russia/Belarus
Zlaya sudba
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Dolgi sovesti
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Slezy na podushke
Romantic
2016, Russia
Kuda uhodyat dozhdi
Romantic
2016, Russia/Belarus
Barbi i medved
Romantic,
2015, Russia
4.9
Petrovich
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
Vesomoe chuvstvo
Romantic
2013, Russia
Istochnik schastya
Romantic
2012, Russia
Kukly
Romantic
2012, Russia
7.8
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines
Chelovek s bulvara Kaputsinov
Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Western
1987, USSR
5.4
Alyy kamen
Alyy kamen
Romantic
1986, USSR
7.8
Muzhiki!..
Muzhiki!
Romantic
1981, USSR
7.5
Air Crew
Ekipazh
Action, Drama
1980, USSR
7.4
The Hostess of the Copper Mountain
The Hostess of the Copper Mountain
Animation
1975, USSR
7.8
Crime and Punishment
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Drama
1970, USSR
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