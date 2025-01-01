Menu
Richard Thomas
Awards and nominations of Richard Thomas
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Drama Series - Continuing)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
