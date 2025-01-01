Oleksandr Savchenko

Menu
Date of Birth
20 August 1953
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
20 August 1992

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
I Cannot Say "Farewell" 7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell" Ne mogu skazat 'proshchay'
Romantic 1982, USSR
