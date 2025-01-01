Menu
Oleksandr Savchenko



Oleksandr Savchenko
Date of Birth
20 August 1953
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
20 August 1992
Popular Films
7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell"
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
1982
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell"
Ne mogu skazat 'proshchay'
Romantic
1982, USSR
