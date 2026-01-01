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About
Filmography
Michael E. Rodgers
Michael E. Rodgers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael E. Rodgers
Michael E. Rodgers
Michael E. Rodgers
Date of Birth
8 May 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Patriot
(2000)
4.6
Trafficante di Virus
(2021)
3.1
Game Of Love
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
2000
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
3.1
Game Of Love
Game Of Love
Romantic
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
4.6
Trafficante di Virus
Trafficante di Virus
Drama, Thriller
2021, Italy
7.6
The Patriot
The Patriot
Drama, War, Action
2000, Germany / USA
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