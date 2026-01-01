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Michael E. Rodgers
Michael E. Rodgers Michael E. Rodgers
Kinoafisha Persons Michael E. Rodgers

Michael E. Rodgers

Michael E. Rodgers

Date of Birth
8 May 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Patriot 7.6
The Patriot (2000)
Trafficante di Virus 4.6
Trafficante di Virus (2021)
Game Of Love 3.1
Game Of Love (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Game Of Love 3.1
Game Of Love Game Of Love
Romantic 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Trafficante di Virus 4.6
Trafficante di Virus Trafficante di Virus
Drama, Thriller 2021, Italy
The Patriot 7.6
The Patriot The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
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