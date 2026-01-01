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Mary Jo Deschanel
Mary Jo Deschanel Mary Jo Deschanel
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Jo Deschanel

Mary Jo Deschanel

Mary Jo Deschanel

Date of Birth
25 November 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Twin Peaks 8.3
Twin Peaks (1990)
The Patriot 7.6
The Patriot (2000)

Filmography

The Patriot 7.6
The Patriot The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Twin Peaks 8.3
Twin Peaks
Drama, Crime, Mystery 1990, USA
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