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Filmography
Mary Jo Deschanel
Mary Jo Deschanel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Jo Deschanel
Mary Jo Deschanel
Mary Jo Deschanel
Date of Birth
25 November 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Twin Peaks
(1990)
7.6
The Patriot
(2000)
Filmography
7.6
The Patriot
The Patriot
Drama, War, Action
2000, Germany / USA
8.3
Twin Peaks
Drama, Crime, Mystery
1990, USA
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