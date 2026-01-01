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Kinoafisha Persons Marthe Keller Awards

Awards and nominations of Marthe Keller

Marthe Keller
Awards and nominations of Marthe Keller
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
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