Awards and nominations of Lesley-Anne Down

Lesley-Anne Down
Awards and nominations of Lesley-Anne Down
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
