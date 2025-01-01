Menu
Lesley-Anne Down
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lesley-Anne Down
Lesley-Anne Down
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lesley-Anne Down
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
