Awards and nominations of Robert Morley

Awards and nominations of Robert Morley

Robert Morley
Academy Awards, USA 1939 Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
