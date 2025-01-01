Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Madge Sinclair Awards

Awards and nominations of Madge Sinclair

Madge Sinclair
Awards and nominations of Madge Sinclair
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983 Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more