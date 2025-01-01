Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Madge Sinclair
Awards and nominations of Madge Sinclair
Madge Sinclair
Awards and nominations of Madge Sinclair
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
