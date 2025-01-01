Menu
Robert Guillaume
Awards
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Guillaume
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
