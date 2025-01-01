Menu
Toshio Suzuki
Awards
Awards and nominations of Toshio Suzuki
Toshio Suzuki
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Toshio Suzuki
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
