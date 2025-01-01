Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Toshio Suzuki Awards

Awards and nominations of Toshio Suzuki

Toshio Suzuki
Awards and nominations of Toshio Suzuki
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
 Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
 Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more