Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yorie Yamashita
Yorie Yamashita Yorie Yamashita
Kinoafisha Persons Yorie Yamashita

Yorie Yamashita

Yorie Yamashita

Date of Birth
29 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart 7.7
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart (1995)
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday 7.3
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart 7.7
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 1995, Japan
Watch trailer
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday 7.3
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday
Animation, Drama, Anime 1991, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more