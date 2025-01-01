Menu
Britney Spears
Awards and nominations of Britney Spears
Awards and nominations of Britney Spears
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Best Dressed
Nominee
