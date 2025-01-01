Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Britney Spears Awards

Awards and nominations of Britney Spears

Britney Spears
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2003 Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
 Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Dressed
Nominee
