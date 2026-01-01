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Leigh Lawson Leigh Lawson
Kinoafisha Persons Leigh Lawson

Leigh Lawson

Leigh Lawson

Date of Birth
21 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Twiggy 8.0
Twiggy (2024)
Casanova 7.6
Casanova (2005)
Brother Sun, Sister Moon 7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon (1972)

Filmography

Twiggy 8
Twiggy Twiggy
Documentary 2024, Great Britain
Tickets
Casanova 7.6
Casanova
Comedy, Drama, History, Romantic, 2005, USA
Casanova 6.3
Casanova Casanova
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
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Being Julia 7.2
Being Julia Being Julia
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2004, Canada / USA / Hungary / Great Britain
Tears In The Rain 5.9
Tears In The Rain Tears In The Rain
Drama, Romantic 1988, Great Britain
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight 4.5
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 1984, Great Britain
Tess 7
Tess Tess
Drama, Romantic 1979, France / Great Britain
Brother Sun, Sister Moon 7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon Fratello sole, sorella luna
Drama 1972, Italy / Great Britain
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