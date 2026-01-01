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Filmography
Leigh Lawson
Leigh Lawson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leigh Lawson
Leigh Lawson
Leigh Lawson
Date of Birth
21 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Twiggy
(2024)
Tickets
7.6
Casanova
(2005)
7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon
(1972)
Filmography
8
Twiggy
Twiggy
Documentary
2024, Great Britain
Tickets
7.6
Casanova
Comedy, Drama, History, Romantic,
2005, USA
6.3
Casanova
Casanova
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Being Julia
Being Julia
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2004, Canada / USA / Hungary / Great Britain
5.9
Tears In The Rain
Tears In The Rain
Drama, Romantic
1988, Great Britain
4.5
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
1984, Great Britain
7
Tess
Tess
Drama, Romantic
1979, France / Great Britain
7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon
Fratello sole, sorella luna
Drama
1972, Italy / Great Britain
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