Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez Miguel Perez
Kinoafisha Persons Miguel Perez

Miguel Perez

Miguel Perez

Date of Birth
7 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
The Ascent 5.7
The Ascent (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ascent 5.7
The Ascent The Ascent
Crime, Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more