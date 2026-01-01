Menu
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez
Date of Birth
7 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
(2001)
Tickets
5.7
The Ascent
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2001
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.7
The Ascent
The Ascent
Crime, Horror, Detective
2017, USA
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller
2001, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Tickets
