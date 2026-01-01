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Filmography
Angie Milliken
Angie Milliken
Kinoafisha
Persons
Angie Milliken
Angie Milliken
Angie Milliken
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Darby & Joan
(2022)
7.0
Jungle
(2017)
6.9
The Lost World
(1999)
Filmography
4.3
The Red
The Red
Thriller, Horror
2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Darby & Joan
Drama, Detective
2022, Australia
7
Jungle
Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2017, Australia
Watch trailer
6.3
The Condemned
The Condemned
Thriller, Crime, Action
2007, USA
6.9
The Lost World
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, Australia/Canada/New Zealand/USA
6.1
Beastmaster
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, Australia/Canada/USA
6.5
Paperback Hero
Paperback Hero
Romantic, Comedy
1999, Australia
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