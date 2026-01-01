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Angie Milliken
Angie Milliken Angie Milliken
Kinoafisha Persons Angie Milliken

Angie Milliken

Angie Milliken

Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Darby & Joan 7.4
Darby & Joan (2022)
Jungle 7.0
Jungle (2017)
The Lost World 6.9
The Lost World (1999)

Filmography

The Red 4.3
The Red The Red
Thriller, Horror 2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Darby & Joan 7.4
Darby & Joan
Drama, Detective 2022, Australia
Jungle 7
Jungle Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2017, Australia
Watch trailer
The Condemned 6.3
The Condemned The Condemned
Thriller, Crime, Action 2007, USA
The Lost World 6.9
The Lost World
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1999, Australia/Canada/New Zealand/USA
Beastmaster 6.1
Beastmaster
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, Australia/Canada/USA
Paperback Hero 6.5
Paperback Hero Paperback Hero
Romantic, Comedy 1999, Australia
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