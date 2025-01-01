Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Steven Hill Awards

Awards and nominations of Steven Hill

Steven Hill
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
