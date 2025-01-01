Menu
Piper Laurie
Awards
Awards and nominations of Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Piper Laurie
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Single Performance by an Actress
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1958
Actress - Best Single Performance - Lead or Support
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
