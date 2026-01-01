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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Maksim Zausalin
Maksim Zausalin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Zausalin
Maksim Zausalin
Maksim Zausalin
Date of Birth
16 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Taksopark 13
(2025)
7.2
Inseparable
(2013)
5.9
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2017
2016
2013
2008
2006
2003
All
10
Films
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
10
8.1
Taksopark 13
Crime
2025, Russia
Glavnoe zhelanie
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Perevorot
Romantic
2023, Russia
Model schastlivoj zhizni
Romantic
2017, Russia
Istochnik
Romantic, Mystery
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Inseparable
Drama, Romantic
2013, Ukraine
Sezon otkrytiy
Sezon otkrytiy
Family, Adventure
2008, Russia / Ukraine
5.9
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
War
2008, Russia
Ni shagu nazad
War
2006, Russia
5.1
Klyuch ot spalni
Klyuch ot spalni
Comedy
2003, Russia
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