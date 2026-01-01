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Maksim Zausalin
Maksim Zausalin Maksim Zausalin
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Zausalin

Maksim Zausalin

Maksim Zausalin

Date of Birth
16 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Taksopark 13 8.1
Taksopark 13 (2025)
Inseparable 7.2
Inseparable (2013)
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny 5.9
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Taksopark 13 8.1
Taksopark 13
Crime 2025, Russia
Glavnoe zhelanie
Glavnoe zhelanie
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Perevorot
Perevorot
Romantic 2023, Russia
Model schastlivoj zhizni
Model schastlivoj zhizni
Romantic 2017, Russia
Istochnik
Istochnik
Romantic, Mystery 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Inseparable 7.2
Inseparable
Drama, Romantic 2013, Ukraine
Sezon otkrytiy Sezon otkrytiy
Family, Adventure 2008, Russia / Ukraine
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny 5.9
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
War 2008, Russia
Ni shagu nazad
Ni shagu nazad
War 2006, Russia
Klyuch ot spalni 5.1
Klyuch ot spalni Klyuch ot spalni
Comedy 2003, Russia
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