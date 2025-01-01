Menu
Tom Courtenay
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1963
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1964
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Best Actor
Winner
