Kinoafisha Persons Dorothy Malone Awards

Awards and nominations of Dorothy Malone

Dorothy Malone
Academy Awards, USA 1957 Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best TV Star - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
