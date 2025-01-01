Menu
Ed Begley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ed Begley
Ed Begley
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ed Begley
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
