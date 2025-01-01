Menu
Ed Begley
Academy Awards, USA 1963 Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966 Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956 Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
