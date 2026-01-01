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Kinoafisha
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Ashley Walters
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Ashley Walters
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Supporting Actor
Nominee
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