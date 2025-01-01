Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
André Oumansky
André Oumansky
Kinoafisha
Persons
André Oumansky
André Oumansky
André Oumansky
Date of Birth
15 August 1933
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.7
Burnt by the Sun
(1994)
6.5
Normandie - Niémen
(1960)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
1994
1960
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.7
Burnt by the Sun
Utomlennye solntsem
Drama
1994, France / Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Normandie - Niémen
Normandie — Niemen
War, Drama
1960, USSR / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree