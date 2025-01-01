Menu
André Oumansky
Date of Birth
15 August 1933
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Burnt by the Sun (1994)
Normandie - Niémen (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Burnt by the Sun Utomlennye solntsem
Drama 1994, France / Russia
Normandie - Niémen Normandie — Niemen
War, Drama 1960, USSR / France
