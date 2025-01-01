Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ben Burtt Awards

Awards and nominations of Ben Burtt

Ben Burtt
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1982 Academy Awards, USA 1982
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1978 Academy Awards, USA 1978
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Documentary Short Film
Nominee
 Best Documentary Short Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979 BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
