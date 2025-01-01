Menu
Ben Burtt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Burtt
Ben Burtt
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Burtt
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Documentary Short Film
Nominee
Best Documentary Short Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
