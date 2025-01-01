Menu
Michelle Forbes
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
