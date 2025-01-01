Menu
Awards and nominations of Rocky Carroll

Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
