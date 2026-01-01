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Kinoafisha Persons Martin Brest Awards

Awards and nominations of Martin Brest

Martin Brest
Awards and nominations of Martin Brest
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1980 Venice Film Festival 1980
Golden Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004 Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
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