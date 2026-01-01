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Martin Brest
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Brest
Martin Brest
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Brest
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1980
Golden Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
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