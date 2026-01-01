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Kinoafisha Persons Barbara Auer Awards

Awards and nominations of Barbara Auer

Barbara Auer
Awards and nominations of Barbara Auer
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2017 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2017
Best Actress
Winner
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