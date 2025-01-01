Menu
Awards and nominations of Vicky McClure

Vicky McClure
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actress
Nominee
