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Vittorio De Sica
Awards
Awards and nominations of Vittorio De Sica
Vittorio De Sica
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Vittorio De Sica
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1956
OCIC Award
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1961
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1955
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1953
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1952
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1961
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award
Winner
Interfilm Grand Prix
Winner
Interfilm Grand Prix
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1965
Grand Prix
Nominee
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