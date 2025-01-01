Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jonathan Glazer Awards

Awards and nominations of Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Competition
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2013 Venice Film Festival 2013
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004 Venice Film Festival 2004
Golden Lion
Nominee
