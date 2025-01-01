Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jonathan Glazer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Glazer
Jonathan Glazer
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Glazer
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Competition
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2013
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004
Golden Lion
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree