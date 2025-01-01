Menu
Linda Hamilton
Awards and nominations of Linda Hamilton
Linda Hamilton
Awards and nominations of Linda Hamilton
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Female Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Winner
