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Kinoafisha Persons Isao Takahata Awards

Awards and nominations of Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata
Awards and nominations of Isao Takahata
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
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