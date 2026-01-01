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Maria Latour
Maria Latour Maria Latour
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Latour

Maria Latour

Maria Latour

Date of Birth
22 May 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Belle de Jour 7.1
Belle de Jour (1967)

Filmography

Belle de Jour 7.1
Belle de Jour Belle de jour
Drama 1967, France / Italy
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