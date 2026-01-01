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Maria Latour
Maria Latour
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Latour
Maria Latour
Maria Latour
Date of Birth
22 May 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Belle de Jour
(1967)
Tickets
Filmography
7.1
Belle de Jour
Belle de jour
Drama
1967, France / Italy
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