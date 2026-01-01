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Filmography
Cherie Lunghi
Cherie Lunghi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cherie Lunghi
Cherie Lunghi
Cherie Lunghi
Date of Birth
4 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Casualty 1909
(2009)
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
(2004)
Filmography
6.3
Patrick
Patrick
Comedy
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.2
Casualty 1909
Drama
2009, Great Britain
7
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
Drama
2007, Great Britain
8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime
2006, Great Britain
7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
Drama, Crime, Detective
2004, Great Britain
6.4
Vipere au poing
Vipere au poing
Drama
2004, France / Great Britain
7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller
1997, Canada
6.4
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Drama, Romantic, Horror
1994, USA / Japan
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