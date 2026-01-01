Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Cherie Lunghi
Cherie Lunghi Cherie Lunghi
Kinoafisha Persons Cherie Lunghi

Cherie Lunghi

Cherie Lunghi

Date of Birth
4 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Casualty 1909 8.2
Casualty 1909 (2009)
Lewis 8.1
Lewis (2006)
Agatha Christie's Marple 7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple (2004)

Filmography

Patrick 6.3
Patrick Patrick
Comedy 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Casualty 1909 8.2
Casualty 1909
Drama 2009, Great Britain
Secret Diary of a Call Girl 7
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
Drama 2007, Great Britain
Lewis 8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime 2006, Great Britain
Agatha Christie's Marple 7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
Drama, Crime, Detective 2004, Great Britain
Vipere au poing 6.4
Vipere au poing Vipere au poing
Drama 2004, France / Great Britain
Nikita 7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller 1997, Canada
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein 6.4
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Frankenstein
Drama, Romantic, Horror 1994, USA / Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more