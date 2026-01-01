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Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy Niall Buggy
Kinoafisha Persons Niall Buggy

Niall Buggy

Niall Buggy

Date of Birth
3 October 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Lewis 8.1
Lewis (2006)
Hellraiser 7.5
Hellraiser (1987)
The Miracle Club 7.4
The Miracle Club (2023)

Filmography

The Problem with People 5.7
The Problem with People The Problem with People
Comedy 2024, Ireland
Watch trailer
The Miracle Club 7.4
The Miracle Club The Miracle Club
Comedy 2023, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
As Luck Would Have It 6.9
As Luck Would Have It As Luck Would Have It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Ireland / USA
Saint Joan 7.3
Saint Joan Saint Joan
Theatrical 2016, Great Britain
The Duel 6.8
The Duel Anton Chekhov's The Duel
Drama 2010, USA
Lewis 8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime 2006, Great Britain
Hellraiser 7.5
Hellraiser Hellraiser
Horror, Sci-Fi 1987, Great Britain
King David 6.2
King David King David
Action, Drama, Adventure, War 1985, USA
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