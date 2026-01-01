Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Date of Birth
3 October 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
7.5
Hellraiser
(1987)
7.4
The Miracle Club
(2023)
Filmography
5.7
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
Comedy
2024, Ireland
Watch trailer
7.4
The Miracle Club
The Miracle Club
Comedy
2023, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
As Luck Would Have It
As Luck Would Have It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Ireland / USA
7.3
Saint Joan
Saint Joan
Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
6.8
The Duel
Anton Chekhov's The Duel
Drama
2010, USA
8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime
2006, Great Britain
7.5
Hellraiser
Hellraiser
Horror, Sci-Fi
1987, Great Britain
6.2
King David
King David
Action, Drama, Adventure, War
1985, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree