Kinoafisha
Persons
Peggy Wood
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peggy Wood
Peggy Wood
Awards and nominations of Peggy Wood
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Continuing Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1953
Best Actress
Nominee
