Kinoafisha Persons Peggy Wood Awards

Awards and nominations of Peggy Wood

Peggy Wood
Academy Awards, USA 1966 Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957 Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Continuing Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1953 Primetime Emmy Awards 1953
Best Actress
Nominee
