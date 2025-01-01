Menu
Ralph Bellamy
Awards and nominations of Ralph Bellamy
Ralph Bellamy
Awards and nominations of Ralph Bellamy
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Actor - Single Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1984
Life Achievement Award
Winner
