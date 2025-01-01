Menu
Peter Riegert
Awards and nominations of Peter Riegert
Peter Riegert
Awards and nominations of Peter Riegert
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
