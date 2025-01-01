Menu
James Earl Jones Awards

Awards and nominations of James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964 Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
