James Earl Jones
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Earl Jones
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
