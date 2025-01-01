Menu
Gil Bellows
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Awards and nominations of Gil Bellows
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
