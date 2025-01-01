Menu
Awards and nominations of Gil Bellows

Gil Bellows
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
