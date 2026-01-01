Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Masami Iwasaki
Masami Iwasaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masami Iwasaki
Masami Iwasaki
Masami Iwasaki
Date of Birth
25 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second
(2007)
6.7
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
(2004)
Tickets
0.0
Fermat no Ryouri
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Anime
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2007
2004
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Fermat no Ryouri
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second
Byôsoku 5 senchimêtoru
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime
2007, Japan
Watch trailer
6.7
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
Kumo no Mukou, Yakusoku no Basho
Drama, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime
2004, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree