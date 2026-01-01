Menu
Masami Iwasaki
Date of Birth
25 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
