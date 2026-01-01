Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yoshimi Kondou
Yoshimi Kondou Yoshimi Kondou
Kinoafisha Persons Yoshimi Kondou

Yoshimi Kondou

Yoshimi Kondou

Date of Birth
9 May 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second Byôsoku 5 senchimêtoru
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime 2007, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more