Yoshimi Kondou
Yoshimi Kondou
Yoshimi Kondou
Date of Birth
9 May 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second
(2007)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Anime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2007
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second
Byôsoku 5 senchimêtoru
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime
2007, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
