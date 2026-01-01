Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Folk
Alexander Folk Alexander Folk
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Folk

Alexander Folk

Alexander Folk

Date of Birth
30 May 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lost Highway 7.3
Lost Highway (1997)
Dream Lover 6.2
Dream Lover (1993)
Cutting Class 4.5
Cutting Class (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lost Highway 7.3
Lost Highway Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
Dream Lover 6.2
Dream Lover Dream Lover
Drama, Detective, Thriller 1993, USA
Cutting Class 4.5
Cutting Class Cutting Class
Horror, Thriller 1989, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more