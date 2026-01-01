Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Folk
Alexander Folk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Folk
Alexander Folk
Alexander Folk
Date of Birth
30 May 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Lost Highway
(1997)
Tickets
6.2
Dream Lover
(1993)
4.5
Cutting Class
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
1997
1993
1989
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.3
Lost Highway
Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Dream Lover
Dream Lover
Drama, Detective, Thriller
1993, USA
4.5
Cutting Class
Cutting Class
Horror, Thriller
1989, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree