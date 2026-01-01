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Marcella Plunkett
Marcella Plunkett Marcella Plunkett
Kinoafisha Persons Marcella Plunkett

Marcella Plunkett

Marcella Plunkett

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Flora and Son 7.4
Flora and Son (2023)
Once 7.3
Once (2006)
Power Ballad 7.0
Power Ballad (2026)

Filmography

Power Ballad 7
Power Ballad Power Ballad
Comedy, Musical 2026, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Flora and Son 7.4
Flora and Son Flora and Son
Drama, Music 2023, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Dark Touch 5.6
Dark Touch Dark Touch
Horror 2013, France / Ireland / Sweden
Watch trailer
Once 7.3
Once Once
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2006, Ireland
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