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Filmography
Marcella Plunkett
Marcella Plunkett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcella Plunkett
Marcella Plunkett
Marcella Plunkett
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
Flora and Son
(2023)
7.3
Once
(2006)
7.0
Power Ballad
(2026)
Filmography
7
Power Ballad
Power Ballad
Comedy, Musical
2026, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Flora and Son
Flora and Son
Drama, Music
2023, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Dark Touch
Dark Touch
Horror
2013, France / Ireland / Sweden
Watch trailer
7.3
Once
Once
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2006, Ireland
Show more
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